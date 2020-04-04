Malayalam actress Divinaa Thackur, who recently forayed into the world of digital entertainment, with the series Who’s Your Daddy? on ALTBalaji gets chatting about what her experiences while shooting for the show and how she’s coping with the lockdown. Excerpts





How was the experience of shooting for Who's Your Daddy that recently premiered?

It was a total fun ride of 20 days! From workshops to the look test and shooting, there were so many learning experiences. I effortlessly mingled with all the cast, director, writer, creatives and the crew. Each one of them taught me something new! Also, the outdoor shoot at Jalandhar was a roller-coaster ride. There were times we were shooting for hours and hours without any complaints or tiredness. Such was the vibe of the team.





Tell us a little more about your role.

My character's name is Mehek and I play a lively and chirpy character that any guy would want to date. She lights up the surroundings! Also, the best part was the clothing. I love wearing salwaar kameez, bangles, jhumkas and I got to wear all of that for the web show.





How are you coping with the lockdown?

Believe me or not I am actually coping well with the lockdown. I have been using the time for introspection and learn. I also connected with my friends and family over a video call. I also consider myself someone who is close to nature. And I think, it's high time we realise that we should give Mother Earth some time to breathe, enjoy and recover from whatever damage we all have caused and keep ourselves safe meanwhile.