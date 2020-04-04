In a moving conversation between two former Disney stars, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, the Lose You to Love Me singer revealed that she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The two appeared on Cyrus' Instagram show Bright Minded, where Gomez talked openly about her health.

"Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez said. "And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?"

This is not the first time the singer has addressed mental health. In the show, Selena also went on to talk about the resistance that people face when dealing with such issues.

"I've seen some of it even in my own family, where I'm like, 'What's going on?'" she continued. "I'm from Texas. It's not known to talk about your mental health. You've gotta seem cool, and then I see anger built up in teenagers or... young adults because they are wanting that so badly... I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away."

Watch the show here.