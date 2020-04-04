Logan Williams, an actor best known for playing a young Barry Allen on The CW's "The Flash," died on Thursday at age of 16.

"We are heartbroken. Logan was just about to make a big comeback after a 4-year hiatus," Michelle Gauvin, William's representative, said in a statement. "We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss. Logan was an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit. We will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones." In another report, Williams' mother, Marlyse Williams was quoted saying that "absolutely devastated" by his passing, and that social-distancing orders have prevented the family from grieving together.

Earlier on Friday (April 4), the lead actor of the series, Grant Gustin took to Instagram to pay tribute to Williams, who played a younger version of his character on their show. Along with a photo taken on the set of The Flash, the actor wrote, "Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."

The cause of death has not been revealed.