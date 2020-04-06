The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's call to turn off lights and light lamps and candles on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes to "challenge the darkness" of Covid-19 received an overwhelming response from Indian filmstars. From Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Arjun Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Kartik Aryan to Kriti Sanon, all these Bollywood stars turned off the lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas and even held torches, standing in their balconies and on their terraces to show their support to PM's call. Here's a look at all their posts from their social media pages:

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture and shared a line from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem, "Yes the night is dark , but who did stop you from lighting a lamp..."





Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is with her family at her home in Manali, lighted a row of diyas. "Lighting not only as an appreciation for first responders, but also as a sign that ‘this too shall pass’. In this time of self-isolation — when the anxiety of loneliness is at its peak— it is important to keep the fire burning, and remember that we are all in this together. #9baje9minute," the video, which also features her sister Rangoli and nephew Prithvi Raj was captioned on Instagram.

Kangana and her family participating for #9baje9minute illuminated their surroundings with diyas! And prayed for victory against Corona Virus.#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tQnsH4cQZz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2020

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stood by each other in their balcony, holding a candle to show their support.





Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli lit diyas with their pet labrador sitting by their side at home. Anushka expressed her heartfelt emotions in the caption, saying, "And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled."





Katrina Kaif lit candles on her terrace. The actress who was wearing a white dress looked ethereal in the light of the candles. She quoted a dialogue from Lord of the Rings, "May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out."





Actor Randeep Hooda also placed a couple of candles at his balcony. "When darkness seems to engulf, always look for that ray of hope!" the actor tweeted.

Dream-girl Hema Malini lit diyas at her residence. In fact, it was a complete family affair, and the actress captioned her image saying, "My daughter Esha and son in law Bharat joined me in lighting diyas and candles. Together lets fight the situation. Stay strong. Stay safe. Jai Hind."







Dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene lit diyas with her husband, children and her mother. She posted a video where her mother is seen chanting Sanskrit verses. She captioned her post saying, "Let us pray to lord Krishna, the son of Vasudeva, to give us strength to destroy the enemy of humanity. Stay strong, stay postive. We will overcome this together!"

South superstar Rajinikant too supported PM Modi's call. The actor along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth light candles to show their support.





In Kolkata, Tollywood actor Rituparna Sengupta joined millions of Indians in #9minute9baje call and posted two pictures on her Facebook page. She captioned these images saying, "Let's unite to live together. We shall overcome this together."