The A-listers of Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar have come together to be part of a very star-studded short film. Titled Family, the movie conceptualised by Prasoon Pandey aims to create awareness about COVID-19 and conveys that everyone should be staying at home during the pandemic.

The actors are seen speaking in their native languages as they interact with each other. Portions of the film were shot at the actors' homes and were seamlessly combined to make the film.

The film also mentions ‘WE ARE ONE' -- an initiative by the film industry, supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, with which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded.

At the end of the movie, Amitabh Bachchan is seen saying, "We all made this film together, but none of us ever stepped out of our respective homes . Every artiste shot his/her section in their own house. No one stepped out of their homes. You too please stay indoors. That is the only way to keep yourself safe from this dangerous virus. Stay home, stay safe."

He adds, "There's another reason why we made this film. Indian film industry is one. We all are one family. But there is another large family which supports us and works with us. And that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown, We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund. And this fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them with some relief in these tough times."

