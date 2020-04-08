Veteran actor Arun Govil who reprised the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV series Ramayan, took to Twitter to reach out to his fans and report his imposter’s account.

The Meerut-born 61-year-old actor is seen drawing attention to an account by the handle RealArunGovil as fake and requested his fans to unfollow the account. He also urged the admin of the account to surrender it. Addressing his fans he says, “I hope you are watching Ramayan and enjoying it too.” Taking the conversation forward he adds, “I want to discuss an important issue with you. A gentleman has opened a twitter account with RealArunGovil, which is not real. My real account is ArunGovil12. I urge you to request the account holder to stop it. I am sure I will get all the required support from you all in this matter.” Govil also thanked PM Modi for encouraging him on the social media platform.

The fake account came into light when PM Modi reacted to @RealArunGovil’s post on April 5. Though the original post of the account in question has been deleted the page is still there and has 1685 followers till now.