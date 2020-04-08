Actor Shekhar Suman who is back in the news with the rerun of his popular series Dekh Bhai Dekh on DD National revealed he had unexpected admirers from the Bollywood industry when he decided to work on his body.

In an interview 59-year-old Suman informed that superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan called him to compliment on his body and enquire about his trainer. He says, “When I suddenly made that body everyone complimented me. I got a call from Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Ambani and they asked who was my trainer and it became a talk of the town. I didn’t realise that it was such a big deal.”

Suman took up the challenge to attain a well-toned body for a project and wowed everyone with his 6-pack abs.