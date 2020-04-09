Choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter to announce that he's pledging INR 3 crore to the PM CARES fund to battle the coronavirus pandemic. He made a mention of his donation in a tweet where he announced that he will be a part of Rajinikanth's Chandramuki 2.

The actor, who is also directing the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of his popular horror movie Kanchana (2011), also revealed that he will be donating the money from the advance he received for the movie.

His tweet read:

"Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar’s movie chandramuki 2, I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer sun pictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund.

50 lakhs to the PM - CARES fund,

50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) ,

50 lakhs for fefsi union and I want to extend my special contribution of

50 lakhs for my dancer’s union and

25 lakhs for my physical abled boys and

75 lakhs for daily labour’s and for people from my birth place Royapuram, desiyanagar. All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety. Service is god."