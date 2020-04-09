Rapper Badshah who was embroiled in a plagiarism row for his latest hit Genda Phool starring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez reached out to folk artiste Ratan Kahar and paid him Rs 5 lakh.

The folk artiste from Bengal who is said to have penned down the original lyrics of the song Boroloker Beti Lo had earlier accused the rapper of plagiarism. Kahar who confirms receiving the amount thanked the star rapper for giving him his due credit. He says, “Money is not everything. I am happy he has credited me as the composer of the lyrics "Baro Loker Beti Lo" which he had weaved in his music video 'Genda Phool'. I want to leave behind any controversy.” Kahar also informed that Badshah has promised for collaboration in future and a visit to his home in Birbhum.

Badshah released the video sung by Payel Dev towards the end of March.