Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan turns 72 on April 9. To wish their dear mother, Abhishek and Shweta took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures of the actress along with heartfelt notes.

While sharing a recent portrait of her, Abhishek wrote:

As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA!

Happy Birthday, Ma.

Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!

Meanwhile, Shweta shared an old black and white picture of Jaya who is seen sitting with her two kids. She captioned the image:

I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I ♥️ U

( with a little help from e e Cummings )

As Jaya turns 72 today, several B-town celebs including Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rahul Khanna, Dabboo Ratnani, Neena Gupta have wished her on social media.

See the posts: