Singer Shweta Pandit who has sung popular tracks like Thug Le, Ishq Khudai and others, has been stranded in Italy since February when she went to meet her in-laws. Shweta is married to Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer. The singer has been keeping her fans and followers posted with regular updates on Twitter.

Even though she's tried to keep up the spirits, the artiste in interviews to the media has also shared how difficult the situation is in Italy. Shweta has spoken to a website and says, "People are falling like nine pins. An average of 600+ deaths in a day, even now. I am just crying for a major part of the day. We are lucky that we stay away from the North and cityside. We are in Florence which is relatively safer."

The singer was supposed to return to India on Holi, but she chose to stay back as a responsible citizen, said Shweta as per reports. "I was missing my family terribly. But chose not to (come back) because leaving Italy would mean getting the virus and bringing it to India. I didn't want to do that."





The singer has also revealed how she has been missing Indian food and has been feeling homesick despite keeping in touch with her family and friends through video calls. "Italy is not like the USA or UK where you can manage to get Indian food easily or have a lot of Hindi-speaking friends around you. It's not easy to live here if you're an Indian film industry artiste. Besides, I am a Juhu girl at heart and I love Mumbai too much. Of course, Italy is beautiful. I was enjoying the best of both worlds, till the crisis (COVID-19) happened. My husband (Ivano Fucci) too has his production work in Mumbai. But now, I don't know when we'll come to India. I hope the flights resume soon. I can't stay away from my family for more than a month and this time it's been too long as my husband was working on the shoot of Saaho and the recce of Takht in Italy wherein I had decided to stay on to be with him," revealed the singer to an entertainment website.





In fact, Shweta also lit a candle in support of the #9pm9minute call of PM Modi, although it was day time in Italy.