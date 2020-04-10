At the time of the global pandemic actor Celina Jaitly, residing in Austria is following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a stronger immunity system.



In an interview with an online news portal, Jaitly who made a debut with the film Janasheen opposite Fardeen Khan, says, “I have been following our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s Ayurvedic immunity building advice for the whole family diligently.” Talking more about the diet of her family she adds, “In addition to fresh fruits and veggies, extra doses of Vitamin C is also being added to the diet.” The mother of three also pointed out that the family is a conscious eater now and have turned vegetarian.



Jaitly even followed the call for #9pm9minutes by the Prime Minister on April 5 and posted a picture on Instagram.