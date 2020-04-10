Actress Dia Mirza has always been active on social media. The current lockdown has been another reason for her to up her activities online. Dia has started her Instagram live conversations on Wednesdays, titled #DownToEarthWithDee. These talks are not just about the current lockdown situation, but the idea is to also explore a list of things-to-do post the lockdown.

#DownToEarthWithDee is not only about Dia's ideas, the actress ropes in other Bollywood celebrities to talk about their thoughts and ideas. Her first guests on the show were filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and singer Shreya Ghoshal.

The conversation with Zoya dwelt on a number of things like their love for nature and they are both dealing with the lockdown. On choosing Zoya as her first artist on #DownToEarthWithDee, Dia said, "Zoya and I have been talking wildlife, conservation, ecological balance, stories and more for years! She is one of the most well-informed, empathetic, passionate, fun, articulate and talented people I know."

During the chat, Zoya elaborated on how the artists community is always deeply affected by circumstances and is responsible for sharing observations of life and feelings through all mediums of their expressions. "This lockdown is going to alter the world. We will witness these shared experiences permeate into our narratives," she said. During the conversation it was also revealed how Zoya was among the first director/producers who said no to 'single use plastics' in her projects.

The conversation with Shreya Ghoshal delved into the singer's childhood and her early life. "Owing to my childhood spent in a little township of Rajasthan, I am very grateful for the peace and minimalism I experienced which made my musical sense better. From the rustling of trees to the sound of the wind, the animals and birds. It is something I definitely miss now that I live in Mumbai," said Shreya. Commenting on the current crisis, she said, "With the lockdown, people are realizing that nature has always been here and we have just stopped listening and looking." Shreya was among the singers who lent their voice to the Wild Anthem - Mere Desh Ki Zameen that Dia produced in 2018.

Dia has lined up other interesting guests for the Instagram Live. She hopes the discussions on #DownToEarthWithDee will inspire people as they foster a relationship with nature. "I hope these conversations will help people to find ways to live in harmony with nature despite living in cities. I hope they find some magic, inspiration and solutions in our conversations," she said.