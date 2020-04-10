Actress Lisa Ray has never shied away from talking about her battle with cancer, However, recently in an interview on a talk show, What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lisa opened up about her relapse and how it was her "lowest low" in her journey, since it had happened just a month after she had married Jason Dehni and that she did not tell her husband.

When the show's host Kareena asked her: "What has been your lowest low while battling the disease?" Lisa said, "To be honest, I relapsed once. This is something that I have not spoken about extensively. It happened just a month after getting married. That was a really difficult time. I was actually hiding that secret from my husband. I thought I just have to get through the shaadi and then I will figure out what to do. So, that was a real low, because the first time I was dealing with cancer, I was single."

Later in the interview, the model-turned-actress revealed how she broke out the news to her husband and added, "I had this beautiful man who had just become my husband and consented to get married to this woman with this fatal disease, and the first piece of news that I had to share with him was, Baby, thanks for marrying me. By the way, I probably have to go back on treatment."

During the chat with Kareena, Lisa also revealed that she was in denial when she first started experiencing the symptoms. “Being in this business that we both are in, I was actually used to overriding my body signals. Isn’t that something that we all do? You show up and you have got a fever...you can’t go home! You are still expected to perform. So, a doctor shows up, gives you a shot or a pill, and you continue. That had become my default. Basically, I was not tuning into what my body was telling me,” she said.

It was only when Lisa could not get up after a yoga class that she realised that something was not right. “Finally, when I got my blood test done... I will never forget this because the doctor actually stood up from behind the table when she saw the results and said, ‘How are you even standing? You should be going into cardiac arrest because your red blood cell count is so low!’ Then I realised that this is not something to be proud of. You know, in our world today, we tend to celebrate these heroes who are like, ‘Push yourself past your limits’ and blah blah. Actually, I think there is a lot of damage in doing that. I think balance is a better way of doing it. I think that pushing myself past my body’s limits almost killed me,” she said.

Watch her inteview here: