In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people from all walks of life have gone out of their way to offer financial assistance for those in need. Among them is Akshay Kumar.



After donating Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund, Akshay donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The latter is for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, which are essential in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "There's an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that's the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice."

This ain't a smaller amount. And, recently, Akshay's wife, author-actress Twinkle Khanna , revealed on social media what prompted him to donate such a huge amount.

"The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing," she wrote about his 25 crore donation to PM-CARES fund.



On the work front, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release on March 27, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. We are yet to see whether it will have a big bang theatrical release or if it will take the OTT route like Angrezi Medium.