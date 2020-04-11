Before starting her career as an actress, Shikha Malhotra, who recently worked with Sanjay Mishra in Kaanchli Life in a Slough, pursued a degree in nursing from Delhi’s Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. And, when the country found itself in the middle of a health crisis owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the actress returned to the profession that needed her the most.



Her decision has been appreciated by people from all walks of life, including actress Katrina Kaif. Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina called Shikha a ‘real-life hero.’





Sharing a screenshot of the same, Shikha Malhotra wrote: The way she connected with me, it shows her humanity. Feeling overwhelmed. First appreciation from the film industry... I had never expected this to happen when I decided to work as a voluntary nursing officer to serve the nation."



The news about Shikha broke the internet two weeks ago when she made the following post:



"For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical and #SafdarjungHospital Spending my five years. So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government," wrote the actress who also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan.

Along with it, Shikha also posted a picture that shows her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She can be seen wearing a mask and holding a stethoscope.