Following a stabbing incident earlier this month, Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, is facing up to 99 years in jail.

The 19-year-old daughter of the boxing icon reportedly stabbed and injured Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's child.

According to media reports, Iyanna Mayweather has been in an on-off relationship with the rapper, but when she came to his home and found out that Lapratta was already there, she lost her cool and grabbed a couple of kitchen knives to stab her twice.

Iyanna Mayweather after her arrest

An ambulance soon arrived, and Iyanna was arrested on charges of 'aggravated assault with a deadly weapon'. She was later released on a $30,000 bond.

If she is found guilty, she faces almost ten decades in prison. But given the fact that she has no criminal history, and Lapratta is out of danger, she may escape with just a fine.