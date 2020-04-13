Baahubali director SS Rajamouli gave an important update about the shooting of RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. While talking about his upcoming multilingual, he said he is looking forward to working with Alia. The shooting of the film has been halted given the current situation of lockdown, and the segment supposed to be shot with Alia hasn’t started yet but schedules will be figured out as the lockdown eases. He also added that he wanted to cast an actress who can stand her ground between two established actors like Jr NTR and Ram Charan, said the director, praising the Bollywood star’s acting prowess. And that’s why Alia fit the bill perfectly! He further added that RRR, contrary to some speculations, is not a love triangle between the three actors. The magnum opus is set in the 1920s and is a fictional narrative about revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The Telugu film is called Roudram Ranam Rudhiram and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in an important role.