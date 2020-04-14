Born and brought up in Brazil, and now based out of Mumbai, actress Jeniffer Piccinato plays a pivotal role in the Telugu web-series, Sin. The show, directed by Naveen Medaram is currently available on the streaming platform, Aha.



Fascinated with the world of Tollywood films - Baahubali being one she remembers vividly - Jeniffer says she was overwhelmed when she landed her part in the show. “I was so happy! Also, I was the first one to be cast,” says the model-turned-actress who plays the role of a feisty young woman who believes in love and justice. She adds, “Nina is of Indian-American descent and comes back to India to get in touch with her roots.” She shares that she moved to India in 2018. During our chat, she also mentioned that she made this move because she had been travelling to over 20 countries for modelling assignments, but it was India where she got the most amount of work. Thereby, she decided to move in!

Since she was also engaged with theatre productions back in Mumbai - she stars in the Anton Chekov retelling of Three Sisters -she followed a few methods to get into the skin of her character. She delved deep into research before she enacted her part. Although the shoot continued only for a short period, she kept coming back to Hyderabad enough times to develop a strong liking for the city. However, she mentions that emoting was certainly a challenge as she can’t speak Telugu but lauds the crew and director Naveen who explained everything bit of the scenes.



Meanwhile, Jeniffer -who was also seen in a recent dreamy music video with Aditya Narayan, Main Dooba Rahoon - has been staying at her Mumbai home and perfecting her Hindi. “That apart, I am also learning how to play the Ukulele," shares Jeniffer who is also keeping busy running behind her pet dog and trying to meditate and pray every morning.