Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan who is known for speaking her mind criticised celebs for posting workout videos on their social media accounts.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Khan reiterated the message she had posted on her Instagram account in March and said, “I was so disturbed the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party but global pandemic.”

Khan got trolled for her anti-workout rant but she points out that she also got calls from people thanking her for the video.

Farah Khan on Instagram

In her original message Khan in about 1 minute long video says, “In the interest of public health and safety I make a humble request to celebrities and stars to stop bombarding us with your workout videos. I can understand you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worry in this global pandemic other than looking after your figures. But most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. So please have mercy on us and stop those videos.” Before concluding her video with Jai Hind and Stay Safe, Khan added, “If you can’t stop then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”

Explaining her meltdown to Masand in the video interview, Farah explained that she would get up with stress because of the uncertain situation. She also urged her friends to figure out a way to help people rather than saying OMG the gym is shut.