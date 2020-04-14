Actress Manisha Koirala who was last seen in Netflix's Maska is enjoying her downtime following promotions for the movie. However, the imposed lockdown has not been easy for the Dil Se star. In a recent interview with a publication, Manisha shared that the self-distancing mandate was a great source of anxiety.

“When the lockdown was announced I had some anxiety because I was working till early March and it’s not just me. I have elderly parents with me and that was a huge concern. But I spoke to a few friends, who are doctors, and they advised that I should stop looking at these WhatsApp messages,” says Manisha.

However, the actress went onto reveal that dealing with cancer had mentally prepared for the present situation. “What I went through during the cancer treatment has given me the courage to deal with the present situation. I am focusing on just today, not tomorrow, not day after or when the lockdown will be over. I was just smiling to myself and thinking that it’s just how the situation repeats itself. Though in cancer, I was living with the fear psychosis for a longer time. We didn’t know if the treatment was working for about 4 to 6 months and then there was a waiting period for three years to feel safe which was way longer than this. But the lockdown did remind me of those days.”