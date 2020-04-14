Amongst the most awaited releases in the subcontinent this month, is Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. The film earlier titled Dhaka directed by Sam Hargrave stars a bevy of well known Bollywood actors including Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli amongst others. Priyanshu, who came into the limelight with Bhavesh Joshi, sinks his teeth into a mafioso part in this film. Not much is known about the plot except that it's an extraction drama set in the underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers.

In his first look, that we've laid our hands-on, Priyanshu dons a unique stylish gangsta look. The character wears heavy chunky gold jewellery much like the gang lords of Dhaka do. He is seen donning gold neckpieces, armlets and bracelets in the film. He was required to wear a local outfits that included kurtas and silken shirts which are characteristic of Bangladeshi locals. There are deep-hued monotones used to dress him.





Priyanshu says, "I have always felt the way you dress up as a character makes you behave in a certain way. For me, mainly my shoes matter a lot, what footwear I use to walk or sit changes my body language a bit. Even in Extraction when Sam (the director), asked me how I felt with my costume and look? I smiled and said, 'I am really enjoying the gold but I especially loved my shoes, shiny, pointed with hard heels, which makes a presence when I walk, at least to me'."