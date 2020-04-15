The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has made many reflect on their lives and the choices they have been making on a daily basis and among them in Elnaaz Norouzi. The actress has gone back to her parents’ home in Hanover, Germany and is spending quality time with them there while indulging herself in gardening, reading books, watching series and reflecting on the way the planet has been harmed and the changes one needs to make in their lives.

“It is a good time to take a break and understand what all is happening with the world and make a change in our lifestyle and ourselves. It is only when we start changing ourselves that a real change will happen,” says Elnaaz who made a mark in the Indian entertainment industry with her character of Zoya Mirza aka Jamila in Netflix's Sacred Games and adds, “I will definitely come out of it as a better person. People who I know, who don't think much about (environment), are also thinking about it now. I am happy about it, although I wish it didn’t have to happen this way.”

The actress also shared that she is binge-watching Prison Break and is also reading several books that had been on her mind for long. “I love reading books. At present, I am reading How to Make Your Audience Fall in Love with You by Deryn Warren. It is for actors and I think it is a good time to read something like this and then be back with a bang.”



On the work front, the actress has two movies in the pipeline, the shooting of which was supposed to be completed by now but went on hold owing to the health crisis. “I am waiting for things to become better so that we can finish shooting them and you can watch them soon,” she adds.

Watch the full interview here: