Paytm Insider announced that starting today, organisers can publish, ticket and manage their digital events on the platform. It currently supports Zoom-based event publishing and will be adding support for more platforms soon. This is a convenient, effective and fast way to set up and market online events. This journey for Paytm Insider has been fast-tracked because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as outdoor entertainment has come to a complete standstill.

The project conceived a little over a year ago was based on the belief that the transformational experience of going to an event could also be experienced online. This way artistes and fans could transcend geographical limits, accessibility and seasonality. These events would combine live streaming technology with powerful interactive features that allowed participants to engage with each other and creators.

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider

Over the last year, 90 per cent of organisers that Paytm Insider works with have listed events using its self-serve platform. “As live events and experiences move online, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless experience for both organisers and fans. Having to create an event first on a trusted ticketing or payments solution platform and then again on the platform from which the event can stream seems like unnecessary friction to hold digital events. Paytm Insider’s 3 step event publishing process is the single tool that solves for both and ensures the focus remains on bringing great content to fans,” tells Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider.

Sahil Shah's event

Ahead of this announcement, the feature was used by comedian Sahil Shah to run his own ticketed online stand-up comedy show. "I had already done a few online gigs and when Insider came on board to do this, I was super excited to do more! This is the best way to perform without leaving the house and for people to laugh without leaving their house. It’s funny how the platform is now literally what we are doing. Insider is making sure I’m staying Insider,” tells Sahil.

An event is created automatically for organisers at the set time on the supported web conferencing platform (Zoom) when they set up their event on Paytm Insider. The team has also ensured that the digital event is restricted to ticket buyers only and limited to one login per buyer. Customers who purchase tickets get their access details on the ticket and a reminder when the show is about to go live. Organisers can also send timely reminders and messages to the attendees from the backend via WhatsApp or Email.