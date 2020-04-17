In a hilarious video posted by Anushka Sharma on her Instagram account, the actress tried to ensure that her husband and Indian cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli, doesn't miss his fans much amid the COVID-19 lockdown.



In the clip, Anushka loudly says, "Aye Kohli... Kohli... Kohli... chauka maar na chauka... kya kar raha hai... Aye Kohli chauka maar." To which, a not-so-amused Virat responds by shaking his head in disapproval.

Anushka captioned the video, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

The video left everyone in splits. While Kartik Aaryan commented on it, saying 'he is that fan', social media influencer Kusha Kapila demanded it to be a series. We agree with Kusha!