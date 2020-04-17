Beating the lockdown blues, Bhupathis celebrated Lara Dutta’s 42nd birthday on Thursday in full swing. The host of the party and Lara’s husband, Mahesh Bhupathi threw a virtual party from their residence in Mumbai and had even arranged for a birthday cake alongside some burgers, fries and cookies.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh shared a couple of pictures and videos featuring Lara, their daughter Saira, their pet Kiki and a screengrab of a video conference with close friends. The caption on the post read, "Virtual birthday party done .. Happy Birthday, Lara. May God continue to bless you with this amazing husband and incredible kid for another few decades at least. Yes, we ate well today."





The model-turned-actress married tennis superstar Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2011 in a civil ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a Christian wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple welcomed their daughter Saira in 2012.

In an earlier interview with Indulge Express, the actress opened up on the initial years of their marriage and how travelling has shaped their relationship. “My husband was a very active tennis player on tour when I married him. He was on tour when I gave birth to our daughter and it was either take the baby and travel with the husband on those tours or have no marriage left. So, even Saira has been travelling since she was two months old. These adventures that we have had together as a family have been a huge defining area of how we see ourselves as a family. The kind of bond that you develop while travelling on the road doesn’t happen when you are sitting at home,” she told Indulge Express.

On the work front, the actress has turned into an entrepreneur with her skincare line, Arias. She will also be making her digital debut soon. “There are some web series in the pipeline. I am producing one and I am acting in another,” she had said in the same interview.



Also read: ‘Travelling is my default setting. My dad jokes that I have wheels at the bottom of my feet': Lara Dutta