Stand-up comedian Aravind SA is one among the many performing artistes who are showcasing their performances online during this time of crisis.

Today, at 6 pm, he will premiere one of his earlier shows on YouTube, titled SA on Sundar Pichai and Media.

As the title suggests, he will talk about Chennai’s very own Sundar Pichai, who is the CEO of Google.

Aravind will also go on to explore how the media takes a spin on his life, and highlight the cruelty of WhatsApp forwards and the importance of source, context and agenda behind every message we get

Last week he had posted a show where he spoke about the pressure of celebrating others’ birthdays on social media. Watch it ">HERE .

Watch the Sundar Pichai show below: