Kylie Jenner shut down a troll on Instagram who remarked that she looked better at 18. One of her fan accounts had shared a picture of hers to which one of the trolls had said that she was way thinner before. Kylie set the shamer straight by writing, “ I birthed a baby.”

The world's youngest billionaire has mentioned before about how having her daughter Stormi changed her body. The 22-year-old has been quite open about stretch marks and stated that she does not plan to remove them and that it is all a part of her journey to motherhood!