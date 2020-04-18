Former actor Zaira Wasim caused quite the stir last year after she announced that she was quitting Bollywood since it was "interfering with her faith and religion." Earlier today, the Sky is Pink actor took to social media to urge fans not to praise her, as ‘it isn’t gratifying at all’.

Zaira in a social media post stressed that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her. “Asalamualaykum everyone! While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman. I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe."

Zaira added in her statement, “Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings, which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran. Regards.”

The actor has not signed any films in the recent past.