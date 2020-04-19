It is difficult to be aware of the situation, look at the bigger picture and work on your craft to be better at it but those who are capable of doing this are the ones who are going to last for long, be it any career. In a recent interview, actor Arjun Kapoor won hearts when he addressed the dip in his career, took its responsibility and said that the best is yet to come.



Arjun, who made his debut with Ishaqzaade (2012), saw success at the beginning with films like Gunday, 2 States and Finding Fanny, followed by a long streak of films that failed to impress the audience.

Informing that his first choice was never acting but making films, Arjun, who began his journey as an assistant director on the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho, said that his journey so far has been fulfilling.



"I think I am somebody who has always been happy to be in this field. But, acting happened to me in a very strange way. I never wanted to be an actor, I wanted to make films. So, I never came with that expectation to be number one. My ambition was to do great films, good work and work with everyone who I admired while growing up, so that has been fulfilling so far,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Acknowledging the dip, he added, “In the last 7-8 years, I have done some 13 films, some worked and some, unfortunately, didn't. But I chose to do them so I can't turn around and say I wasn't at fault. Maybe I missed reading the script properly or probably the potential of the film wasn't fulfilled. But, the way I look at it, I am just 7-8 years old in the industry and this is my beginning. I am yet to really find my prime. This is my starting point, I feel my best is yet to come.”

The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, which got him some praises. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a black comedy by Dibakar Banerjee, which he will be sharing the screen space with his Ishaqzaade co-star, Parineeti Chopra. We hope it does the magic like their debut film.