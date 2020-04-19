In a recent interview, actor Arjun Kapoor spoke at length about Malaika Arora and complimented her for being a mentally strong person and having patience and maturity to deal with him.

“She really gets me and she is very patient with me. I am not the easiest and the simplest person to be, I am a certain way and I think her patience with me really matters. And, she has that maturity that I sometimes need, Arjun told Bollywood Hungama.

Acknowledging the age-gap, he added, “She is older than me and that accounts for a sense of calm and maturity that you need when you are around somebody like me who can tend to be a little impatient or emotional from time to time.”

When asked, how is he spending time, Arjun laughed and said that he is doing what everyone else is doing - watching television, being with friends via Houseparty or Zoom app, doing some exercise and being on phone. But, when asked about Malaika’s schedule, he had an elaborate answer.

“She is a very fit and mentally strong person. She is self-made and has been working for so long that I think she is missing work but in the last few years, she been able to find cooking, yoga and other activities that make her happy so her life hasn't been affected that much, in a sense that she has plenty to do within the confines of her house. But obviously, she is missing her friends and family and hasn't been able to meet her mom and sister,” said Arjun in the same interview.

When asked about their marriage, the actor admitted having no plans for now. “But, as I have said earlier, I will let you all know whenever it will happen.”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a black comedy by Dibakar Banerjee.