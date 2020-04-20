In an endeavour to enable creators and to cater to Indians’ growing appetite for podcast content, JioSaavn has launched a new service today, JioSaavn YourCast. This allows podcasters to upload their shows on the platform, which already has the potential to reach JioSaavn’s more than 100 million engaged users across the globe.

JioSaavn YourCast empowers independent podcasters to get their stories heard, with the new platform also streamlining the content curation process for podcasters, as they can now simply submit basic details and links to their RSS feeds through an online portal. These details will be verified by JioSaavn’s in-house content team for authenticity and quality, after which the approved shows will go live.

As a podcasting pioneer in the country, the platform has launched several Original Podcasts including shows such as #NoFilterNeha, Kahaani Express, Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev, Bhai ke Raapchik Reviews, Mind Voice with RJ Balaji and its ongoing original music podcast series, Talking Music.

JioSaavn YourCast Image

“Through this unique offering, creators will now be able to make their content available to a large and diverse audience base through the click of a button, Platform users will have a large array of culturally relevant podcasts spanning across topics and genres that cater to every interest,” says Ishani Dasgupta, lead, Podcast Partnerships at JioSaavn.

As per the streaming trends on the JioSaavn platform, categories such as Music, Film and TV, Stories and Culture, Crime, Chat Shows, Sports and Recreation, and News and Politics are popular with India’s millennial and Gen Z population, which is quickly becoming the largest consumer group. While the audience for podcasts is the highest in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, a significant number of listeners also hail from tier-2 cities such as Patna, Lucknow, and Bhopal.