Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday announced that she will be part of a discussion with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding the topic Mental Health during coronavirus.

The Chhapaak star, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, will go live on Instagram with the WHO Director-General on Thursday at 7.30 pm IST, she said on her official handle.

"Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future," Deepika wrote in a post.

The 34-year-old actor has always been vocal about the importance of mental health awareness. She is also the founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health.