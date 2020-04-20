Audible Suno, the world’s largest seller and producer of audio entertainment and audiobooks, has come up with brand new audio shows to keep you going during the lockdown.

These shows will be available in Hindi and English and have been specially created to provide a wholesome experience to listeners during these trying times covering a variety of genres, including fictions on people’s experiences during the lockdown, fitness, mindfulness and self-development at home, sit-coms and even mythology.

Kickstarting the slate is Qisse Lockdown Ke with Neelesh Misra, where the noted radio personality takes you on an engaging journey of inspirational and relatable tales about the journey we’re taking with ourselves and our loved ones during these challenging times. Up next is Uncovidable, narrated by Rasika Dugal, which traces a series of WhatsApp Voice Notes between Rasika and her friend, while they’re both in lockdown. To tickle your funny bone, Sorabh Pant takes on every topic under the sun while being stuck at home, ranging from children, chores, maintaining productivity, pulling pranks, and dealing with 24X7 proximity with your spouse. In Sanjeev Kapoor Ke Khazaane, the super chef shares simple yet unique recipes to ensure you eat healthy while at home. Walk down memory lane with nostalgia-including classics such as Ramayana, Shivpurna and Mahabharata narrated by Devdutt Pattanaik.

Din Ki Shuruaat Om Swami Ke Saath

Lockdown fitness is now officially a thing and stay motivated with celebrity fitness trainer, Lavania Hajji’s, The Bollywood Choreography Fitness Podcast. And if you’re looking to start your day with a dose of mindfulness, shows such as (Un)Happiness Decoded with Sri Ravi Shankar and Om Swami’s podcast are just the ones for you.

“We want to continue to motivate our listeners and keep them company, especially in these challenging times. No matter where you are or who you’re with, these new, curated audio series, which span a plethora of genres, will keep you company across multiple aspects of daily life,” tells Shailesh Sawlani, country head of Audible India.

Qisse Lockdown Ke

These shows can be enjoyed in addition to the 60+ original and exclusive series already on the service, featuring powerful voices of the likes of Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh (Permanent Roommates) Amitabh Bachchan (Kaali Awaazein), Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thriller Factory), Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh (Kissa Khwaabon Ka), Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar (Picture Ke Peeche), Mouni Roy (Matrimonial Anonymous), Vir Das (Be Stupid) and Vicky Kaushal (Azaad Awaaz), among others.

