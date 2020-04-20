He may be an Avenger - even the fearsome god of thunder, Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but even Chris Hemsworth knows when to leave action stunts to the experts. As his Netflix original Extraction gets ready for release, the actor has been sharing teasers and snippets from the film.

In his latest tweet, Chris shared a video clip which shows multiple men falling off the roof of a building in what appears to be India, a sheepish looking Hemsworth says, “Quite happy to let the completely insane experts handle this particular shot! Our stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of these shots, and it’s truly incredible to see. The movie wouldn’t have been possible without these guys.”

Quite happy to let the completely insane experts handle this particular shot! Our stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of these shots, and it’s truly incredible to see. The movie wouldn’t have been possible without these guyspic.twitter.com/E79rnkXm1T — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 18, 2020

Earlier, talking about the demanding action scenes in the film, Hemsworth told a publication, “I think if I added up every action film that I’d ever done or every piece of action I’ve ever done in a movie, it wouldn’t even come close to what we’ve done in the last nine weeks on this movie.”

Extraction that stars Chris Hemsworth was shot has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal.

Extraction is set to release on Netflix on April 24.