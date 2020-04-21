On Monday Priyanka Chopra decided to give all of the coronavirus pandemic talk a break. Instead, in a video that she posted, the actress decided to share the recipe of the perfect hair mask that according to her, works wonders.

Sharing the DIY video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.”

In the video, she also speaks of how this mask will work magic for people with dry scalp and dandruff. Now that was an unexpected but very useful tip from the global icon and fans can't help but ask for more of these.