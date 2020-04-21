Expressing her admiration for model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s culinary skills, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen states, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, “He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it.”

Taking forward the conversation, the actor who is passionate about working out and whose social media feeds are full of workout pictures, at times with Rohman in the frame, says, “Cooking has never been my thing. His eggs are better than I cook. He makes the world’s most incredible coffee.”

A recent pic Sushmita shared on Instagram

Commenting on her skills, Sen, who is currently dubbing her forthcoming project Aarya, from home, says, “I have other gifts.” She also praised elder daughter Renee’s cooking skills and made us note that younger daughter Alisah would also rather do well if given an opportunity.