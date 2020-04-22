Actress Zoa Morani, who along with her sister and father, has recently recovered from the coronavirus, intends to donate blood to help those battling the virus.

“This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently, after 14 days once you tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover,” Zoa told Mirror Online.

While the actress and her sister Shaza’s isolation period is nearly over, their father Karim Morani has a few more days left.

A few days ago, Zoa took to Instagram to update fans about her father, adding that their "entire household" is now COVID-19 negative.

She also warned netizens that not everyone who tests corona positive, shows the same symptoms and thus, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

"Whirlwind of experience but so happy to be on the other side of it... Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice, the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital," the actress wrote and added, “My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - headache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever, fatigue, cough, chest congestion, shortness of breath and headache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild and manageable. To sum it up in short - flu with a strange overall feeling."

Zoa in her post also expressed gratitude to the hospitals, doctors and other staff, as well as to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the government. While Zoa was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Shaza and Karim Morani were treated in Nanavati Hospital.

