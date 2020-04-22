Chennai, April 21 (IANS): Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is essaying the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi, has donated Rs 5 lakh towards the COVID-19 relief fund of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and Rs 5 Lakh towards the daily wage workers of her film.

Kangana had earlier contributed Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES, apart from donating ration for daily wage earners' families. Her sister Rangoli had posted: "Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family."

The actress is currently spending her lockdown time baking for her family and playing with her nephew. Prior to the lockdown, Kangana was busy working on Thalaivi, directed by Vijay.

She had also gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During the lockdown period, she took the help of her personal trainer to shed five kilos for the film. Her verified fan account ran this post: "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!"

Thalaivi was initially scheduled to release on June 26 in three languages -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The revised date of release owing to delay triggered off by the COVID-19 lockdown is yet to be announced.