In an interview with an online portal, Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha expressed her disgust at the trolls who post nasty comments on Bhumi’s social media feed. She also pointed out that it disturbs her peace of mind and affects her family as well.

Samiksha who keeps a close watch on her sister’s social media accounts states, "I go on her Instagram page and when I read the comments, it really pisses me off. Sometimes people are really nasty and I don't understand how they can say this to her or to any other person.” She further adds that since she knows the profiles are fake she just takes a break from stalking Bhumi’s account for her own sanity.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor has been trolled a lot of times. She received flak when she had shed 32 kgs post her debut film Dum Lagake Haisha. She was also trolled very recently for posting a picture in a blush pink gown with a plunging neckline.