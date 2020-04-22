Actor-politician Kamal Haasan who has been very vocal about his thoughts on India’s handling of the Coronavirus situation, has penned, sung and directed ‘Avirum Anbum’, a song on hope, positivity and love in these testing times.

What makes the song all the more special is that notable names from the south industry have come forward and lent their voice to the track. Apart from Kamal Haasan, some of the names associated with 'Arivum Anbum' are Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram and Mugen. The song is composed by Ghibran, edited by Mahesh Narayanan and will be released by Think Music on Thursday, 23rd April.

Kamal Haasan and Ghibran will be launching the song on a zoom call with representatives of the media on call as well. This is the first time, a track will be unveiled in front of the media with all parties staying safe at their homes.

‘Arivum Anbum’ is Kamal Haasan’s brainchild and is an endeavour to instill hope and positivity amongst us.





The song also motivates us to approach the situation knowing that We, as a nation will come out of this, stronger than before. It is believed that there is certain psychiatry in music and such songs help us to stay positive in difficult times and through 'Arivum Anbum', the team is trying to do the same.

Apart from the song, Kamal Haasan has been actively writing to the central government about measures he believes India should take in order to overcome this crisis. The actor recently penned a letter urging the government to increase the health care budget post the pandemic, as is the norm in most countries. Arivum Anbum is another endeavour by Mr.Haasan to bring about love, hope, knowledge and positivity in the hearts and minds of people in a time of uncertainty.

Commenting on the collaboration with such great talents for 'Arivum Anbum, legendary actor Kamal Haasan says "This was truly a democratic process and each participant recorded his/her part themselves as none of us could meet. Its a collaboration in the truest sense and since everyone shot and recorded it themselves from their homes, I don't know whom to credit cinematography to. We have entered an era of high end technology and everyone individually sent us their portions which we put together. I have written the song and Ghibran has composed it and all the participants were on board just over a call. This collaboration has made me so proud of my tribe, not just locally but internationally.

Artists are continuously trying to inject optismism in the masses since they look upto us. The song is a reminder of all that we are capable of and also the fact that tough times dont last, only tough people do."

Commenting on the song, Swaroop Reddy, President of Think Music says "These are surreal times and the new way of life is truly testing for everyone. At a time like this, when emotions are running high, it's important that all of us remember to treat people with love and compassion. This song by the ever talented Dr.Kamal Hassan and the talented artists captures that beautifully and is sure to resonate with anyone who hears it.”

Composer of the song Ghibran feels that a united effort like this can help us to overcome this situation, "We have created a song from our homes even at this time of crisis of the Corona virus Pandemic. We all are in this together and we will win over it, but only with a united effort, and that is the key to win over any pandemic that surrounds us. I am extremely happy and grateful to have associated with each and every person who has worked on this song and who came forward without a second thought, also to all the chorus singers who sent me their works and came forward to collaborate with me. The difference we can create by being together is all that matters and we have created something together. By looking at the output, I think it's all worth the effort. This song is dedicated to the new world that we all are going to live in after this pandemic is gone!! Hope you all like it," concludes Ghibran.

வணக்கம்.

உலகலாவிய அளவில் நடைமுறைப் படுத்தப்பட்டிருக்கும் ஊரடங்கு நேரத்தில் திரு.கமல் ஹாசன் அவர்கள் தனித்துவமிக்க ஒரு பாடலை இயற்றியிருக்கிறார். இப்பாடல் மக்களிடம் நம்பிக்கையையும் நல்லெண்ணங்களையும் பரவச்செய்யும்.

நடிகர் மற்றும் அரசியல்வாதியான திரு.கமல் ஹாசன், இந்திய நாடு கொரோனா தொற்றினை கையாளும் விதம் குறித்து தொடர் குரல் எழுப்பி வருகிறார்,



அவ்வகையில் இம்முறை இச்சூழலுக்கேற்ப ஒரு பாடலை இயற்றி, பாடி, இயக்கியும் உள்ளார். கடினமான இச்சூழலில், “அறிவும் அன்பும்” என்கின்ற அப்பாடல் நம்பிக்கையையும் நேர்மறை எண்ணங்களையும் மக்களின் மனதில் விதைக்கும்.



இப்பாடலை மேலும் சிறப்பாக்கும் வண்ணம் திரையுலகின் மிகப்பெரும் கலைஞர்கள் அனைவரும் பெரும் குதூகலத்துடன் உடனே சம்மதித்து பாடுவதற்கு ஒப்புக்கொண்டனர்,



கமல் ஹாசன் அவர்களுடன் இணைந்து அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்திரன், யுவன் ஷங்கர் ராஜா, தேவி ஸ்ரீ பிரசாத்,ஷங்கர் மஹாதேவன்,ஸ்ருதி ஹாசன்,பாம்பே ஜெயஸ்ரீ,சித்தார்த்,லிடியன்,ஆண்ட்ரியா,சித் ஸ்ரீராம் அண்ட் முகேன் ஆகியோர் பாடியுள்ளனர்.



திரு.ஜிப்ரன் அவர்கள் இப்பாடலுக்கு இசையமைத்திருக்கிறார். திரு. மஹேஷ் நாராயணன் படத்தொகுப்பு செய்திருக்கிறார். இப்பாடல் ஏப்ரல் 23 வியாழக்கிழமை அன்று THINK MUSIC நிறுவனத்தால் வெளியிடப்படவிருக்கின்றது.



முதல் முறையாக ஜூம் செயலியின் மூலமாக ஊடக நண்பர்கள் முன்னிலையில் திரு.கமல் ஹாசனும் திரு.ஜிப்ரன் அவர்களும் இப்பாடலை வெளியிட உள்ளனர். அவர் அவர் அவர்கள் வீட்டிலேயே இருந்தபடி இப்பாடல் வெளியீட்டு நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொள்வர்.

மானுட சமூகத்தின் மீது நம்பிக்கையையும் நல்லெண்ணத்தையும் விதைத்திட வேண்டும் என்கிற ஒற்றை நோக்கத்தில் திரு.கமல் ஹாசன் அவர்களின் சிந்தையில் உதித்த பாடல் தான் “அறிவும் அன்பும்”

ஒரு தேசமாக இப்பேரிடரையும் நாம் கடந்து, முன்னை விட எழுச்சி அடைவோம் என்கின்ற நம்பிக்கையையும், உந்து சக்தியையும் இப்பாடல் தருகிறது. ஒவ்வொரு பாடலும் ஏதோ ஒரு வகையில் மகிழ்ச்சியை உருவாக்குகிறது,



அவ்வழியில் “அறிவும் அன்பும்” குழுவினரும் துக்கத்திலும் அச்சத்திலும் இருக்கும் மக்களின் வாழ்வில் மகிழ்வினை கொண்டு வருவதற்கான முயற்சி தான் இப்பாடல்.



இந்திய மக்கள் இக்கொரோனா தொற்றிலிருந்து மீண்டு வருவதற்கான வாய்ப்புகளை கடைபிடித்திட வேண்டும் என்று திரு.கமல் ஹாசன் தொடர்ந்து மத்திய அரசிற்கு கடிதம் எழுதிக்கொண்டு தான் வருகிறார்,



மிகச் சமீபத்தில் இந்தியா, இக்கொரோனா காலகட்டத்திற்குப் பிறகு தனது சுகாதாரத்திற்கான நிதியினை அதிகப்படுத்திட வேண்டும் என்று மத்திய அரசுக்கு கடிதம் எழுதினார்.



இடர்பட்ட இக்காலத்தில் கமல் ஹாசன் அவர்களின் இந்த “அறிவும் அன்பும்” என்கின்ற இப்பாடல் மூலம் அன்பு, நம்பிக்கை, அறிவு மற்றும் நல்லெண்ணங்கள் ஆகியவற்றை மக்களின் மனதிலும் இதயத்திலும் விதைக்கும் என்பதில் இருவேறு கருத்து இல்லை.

இப்பாடலுக்கு இத்தனை பெரிய கலைஞர்களை ஒன்றிணைத்தது எப்படி என்று திரு.கமல் ஹாசன் அவர்களிம் கேட்டதற்கு, இது ஒரு உண்மையான ஜனநாயக முறைப்படி நடந்தது. நாங்கள் யாரும் ஒருவரை ஒருவர் நேரில் சந்திக்க இயலாத காரணத்தினால் அவர் அவர் பாடும் பகுதிகளை தனியாக படம் பிடித்தனர்.



இப்படி அவர்களாகவே வீட்டில் இருந்தபடி படப்பிடிப்பு நடந்ததால் இப்பொழுது ஒளிப்பதிவு என்று யாருடைய பெயர் போடுவது என்று எங்களுக்கு தெரியவில்லை என்றார் திரு.கமல் ஹாசன்.



உச்சகட்ட தொழில்நுட்ப காலத்தில் நாம் வாழ்ந்து கொண்டிருக்கின்றோம். அவரவர் எடுத்த காணொளிகளை எங்களுக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்க அதை நாங்கள் ஒன்றாக தொகுத்தோம்.

நான் பாடல் எழுதினேன், ஜிப்ரான் இசையமைத்தார், மற்ற பாடகர்கள் அனைவரும் ஒரே ஒரு தொலைபேசி அழைப்பில் இந்த நோக்கத்தினைப் புரிந்து உடனே பங்குபெற்றனர்.



இந்த கூட்டமைப்பு, எனது இனத்தின் பெருமையை இங்கு மட்டுமல்லாமல் இந்த உலகம் முழுக்க பறைசாற்றும்.



கலைஞர்கள் எப்பொழுதும் மக்களிடையே நம்பிக்கையை விதைப்பவர்கள். இப்பாடல் நம் அனைவருக்கும் மிகவும் கடினமான சூழலை கடக்கக்கூடிய வலிமையையும் வல்லமையையும் தரும் என்று உணர்த்தக் கூடியது. தக்கெனப்பிழைக்கும் என்பதை மீண்டும் நிறுபிக்கும் இப்பாடல் என திரு.கமல்ஹாசன் கூறினார்,



THINK MUSIC நிறுவனத்தின் தலைவர் திரு,.ஸ்வரூப் ரெட்டி இப்பாடல் குறித்து கூறும்பொழுது, கனவு போன்றிருக்கும் இத்தகைய சூழலில், புதிய வாழ்க்கை முறை அனைவருக்கும் ஒரு படிப்பினையாகத்தான் இருக்கும். அது போன்ற நேரங்களில் மனித உணர்ச்சிகள் மிக முக்கியமானவையாக இருக்கின்ற ஒரு சூழலில் நாம், அனைவரையும் அன்புடனும் கருணையுடனும் அணுக வேண்டும்.



டாக்டர்.கமல்ஹாசன் அவர்களால் பாடப்பட்டிருக்கும் இப்பாடல் அவருடன் இணைந்து பாடியிருக்கும் பல பெரும் திறமை வாய்ந்த கலைஞர்கள் மேற்கூறிய உணர்ச்சிகளை தெளிவாக உணர்ந்து உருவாக்கியிருக்கிறார்கள்.எனவே இப்பாடலை கேட்கும் ஒவ்வொருவரும் இப்பாடலுடன் தன்னை பொருத்திப்பார்க்கும் சூழல் நிகழும்.இது தனக்கான பாடல் என்பது புரியும் என்று கூறினார்





“கூட்டு முயற்சியால் எடுக்கப்பட்ட இப்பாடல் கண்டிப்பாக இது போன்ற கடினமான சூழலை வெற்றிபெற்று விடுவோம் என்ற நம்பிக்கையளிக்கிறது” என்று இசையமைப்பாளர் ஜிப்ரான் கூறினார்.



கொரோனா தொற்று இருக்கின்ற ஒரு காலத்தில் கூட மனிதர்கள் கூட்டாக நினைத்தால் முயற்சி எடுத்தால் இது போன்ற இன்னும் பல வெற்றிகளை பெற முடீயும் என்கின்ற நம்பிக்கை வருகிறது.

இப்பாடல் இவ்வளவு சிறப்பாக வெளிவந்திருப்பதற்கு காரணமான அனைத்து கலைஞர்களுக்கும் எனது நன்றியினை தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கின்றேன். ஏனெனில் நான் ஒரே முறை தொலைபேசியில் அழைத்த உடனேயே ஒத்துக்கொண்டு தங்கள் பங்கினை முடித்துக் கொடுத்தனர். மிக முக்கியமாக கோரஸ் பாடிய பாடகர்கள் என்னுடன் வேலை செய்ய ஒப்புக்கொண்டதற்கும், சிறப்பாக பணியாற்றியமைக்கும் அவர்களுக்கு எனது நன்றிகள்

இந்த கொரோனோ தொற்று முடிந்த பின் வாழவிருக்கும் புதிய உலகில் புதிய வாழ்க்கையை துவங்கவிருக்கும் நம் அனைவருக்கும் இப்பாடலை நான் சமர்பிக்கிறேன். உங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் இது கண்டிப்பாக பிடிக்கும் என்கின்ற நம்பிக்கை எனக்கிருக்கின்றது என்று ஜிப்ரன் கூறினார்.