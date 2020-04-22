With a stunning collage of her vacations that she took in recent times, actress Sara Ali Khan expressed gratitude for Mother Earth with a poem.



"Happy Earth Day. About Mother Nature what to say.. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway... In the mountains, on my sleigh... In the desert, the camel leads the way... But for now at home we must stay... And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday," she captioned the vacation collage that features her taking camel rides and chilling by the beach.





However, there was a glitch in her Earth Day post, which was caught by the actor Ishaan Khatter. Reminding her that the Earth Day is on Wednesday and not Tuesday which is when she made the post, the actor wrote, "Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray."

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan, and she will be next seen in the remake of Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.