After 'pass the brush challenge', social media influencers participated in a challenge that depicts the reality of our lives. Called 'pass the pocha challenge' it features people cleaning and dusting their house and the credit for making this trend viral goes to influencers like Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Ashish Chanchlani, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Abish Mathew and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Taking to Instagram, Prajakta posted a video in which the online sensations can be seen mopping. "Pass the pocha challenge. Please stay home and clean," she captioned the video.

The video left netizens in split. While one user commented, "This is so funny", another thanked them for making him laugh.

Watch the video here: