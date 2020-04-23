From playing the role of a shy Prashant Kanaujia who was bullied heavily in Inside Edge to winning the hearts of millions with the role of an exuberant MC Sher in Gully Boy to going back in the skin of Prashant for Inside Edge 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi has proved that he is a master of the craft who can bring versatility to your screens. But, interestingly before pursuing acting, the actor cleared the exams for chartered accountancy.



“On opening up about pursuing my love for acting, My parents advised me in a very similar manner like most Indian parents. They told me to complete my CA and then do whatever I wanted to,” Siddhant told Komal Nahta on the chat show, Starry Nights GEN Y.

Being an outsider, he was aware that it isn’t an easy dream but drawing inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan, he too decided to pursue it. “At that time, it was a big dream for me because, at that time, there were no actors making it in. The last I knew was Mr Shah Rukh Khan, who inspired me greatly. Every boy would look up and say that if he made it as an outsider so could we. So, I used to keep telling myself that I could do this,” said Siddhant.

When asked how he would impress directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Anurag Kashyap, the gutsy actor said, “To impress Rajkumar Hirani, I would give him a Jaadu ki Jappi, a kind that no one yet has given him. It will be a very MC Sher vibe. If I would have to impress Anurag Kashyap, I would have to tell him that I am from UP and that I abuse a lot.”

This episode will air on Sunday, April 26 at 10:30 pm on Zee Café