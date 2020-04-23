Superstar Kamal Haasan launched Arivum Anbum, a song on hope, positivity and love during these testing times. The actor released the song using the Zoom application and spoke to the media virtually from his residence in Chennai.

The actor has roped in names such as Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram, and Mugen to be part of this song that has been composed by Ghibran and edited by Mahesh Narayanan. Speaking about what made him take this initiative the actor-filmmaker says, "We have come to a stage in this crisis where we have no time to criticise. We need to blur the lines between parties and ideologies and do our best. I knew I had to do this now, reach out to people and caution them, not criticise. This is the time to use our wisdom and show love. Our act is not about pitying people but giving them love and care," says the actor,

The song has been penned by Kamal, while Ghibran who has worked with the veteran artiste in several films has composed it. The actor reveals that he had written a poem before he arrived at Arivum Anbum. "I sent a poem to Ghibran, but then I called him up and asked him to compose a tune. His brief was to work on a composition that sounded like an anthem or a chant. After this was ready I rewrote the song again."

Anirudh, Yuvan, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Shruti Haasan, Bombay Jayashree, Siddharth, Lydian, Andrea, Sid Sriram, and Mugen have lent their voices and have also shot their videos from the confines of their homes. "I just came up with the names along with Ghibran. It was more like we were window shopping for these artistes. My secretary contacted them and before I could thank them for agreeing to do the song, they all had started work on it and some of them had even recorded and shot the video," reveals Kamal. The song took about three days to be shot and edited. On a lighter note, the actor shares, "Everyone used their phones and cameras to shoot, so it was difficult for me to decide who to credit for cinematography."

Arivum Anbum also features visuals of migrant labourers who have been the most impacted by the lockdown. It highlights the plight of the homeless and those who are stranded across the country away from their homes. The actor says the idea was to convey that this is the time for humanity to rise above everything else. For those who are spreading fake news and videos through social media and WhatsApp, the actor has just one thing to say, "This is the time for wisdom. People who spread hate during such times will realise their folly. We are not talking about patriotism here. We are focusing on humanism. The feeling of humanity has to rise. Today life and livelihood have merged. For the man who is on the street - both life and livelihood mean the same thing because the biggest question for him is where is the next meal coming from?" says the actor.

The superstar also spoke about how governments need to do more. He said it's time to unite. "Whatever is being done is not enough, we need to do more together. We have to help each other now. World history is being challenged and we need to be more humane. Once this devastation is over, we need to start reconstructing the society together. We have realised how small and insignificant we are. My contribution to society has to go beyond cinema and excellence in cinema," offers the actor.

Although many actors have been shooting videos using their phones, and even Arivum Anbum has been shot entirely by the actors, Kamal says, this will not impact cinema. He says the advanced technology will be an added advantage once the lockdown is over. "Everyone is multi-tasking today and we need to realise the full potential of this democratic technology. Cinema is going to get more personal and grander. I have always supported innovation. I supported satellite television and DTH when it was just an idea. This crisis has made us realise the importance of OTT platforms and satellite television. But, cinema is not going away. People will come back to cinema halls and congregate to watch films. Doctors and scientists need to advice on when cinema halls can resume services," signs off the actor.

Watch the video here.