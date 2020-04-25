South India’s leading actors are leaving no stone unturned in reciprocating the affection they have been receiving from their fans on social media.

As India continues to follow a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill, resulting in cancelled shoots and indefinitely postponed film releases. The crisis has also challenged the ways in which actors connect with their fans.

Despite that, fans remain optimistic and are taking to Twitter to interact with their favourite actors. And, in return, South India’s leading actors are leaving no stone unturned in reciprocating this affection.

From Telugu cinema’s megastars, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan to Tamil cinema’s pride Rajinikanth, prominent South Indian celebrities are engaging with their fans and encouraging them to stay home and be safe.

“I owe everything to my fans and audiences. The possibility of directly interacting with them and sharing my thoughts through a platform like Twitter has often crossed my mind. But during these unprecedented times, I felt an urgent need to communicate directly with my fans and fellow Indians and this led me to join the platform in March, on the Telugu New year’s day and the first day of the nationwide lockdown. During COVID-19, it has become more important than ever before to stay connected so that we can get through this pandemic together,” shares Chiranjeevi recently joined Twitter. His son, Ram Charan, followed suit and re-joined the social media platform on his own birthday. Welcoming son, Chiranjeevi wrote, “The cub follows the lion.”

While actors like Harish Kalyan, Prasanna and Arya have been fielding questions from fans during Twitter Q&As, many are sharing snippets of precious moments spent with their families. In fact, Mahesh Babu made his ‘stay home, stay safe’ appeal to fans by sharing a video of his daughter in which she talks about the precautionary measures that are necessary to fight coronavirus and flatten the curve.

If that’s not all, actors Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej and Nagarjuna shot an entire music video while still at home. They recorded video messages from their respective homes, put them all together, and made a music video to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia too chose to share a musical message and Tweeted a Tamil Coronavirus awareness song titled Unnai Kaakum.

And, like many of us, actress Kajal Aggarwal is making the most of this lockdown by spending time with her family and taking cooking lessons from her mother. She’s also taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, or so it seemed when she Tweeted some old photos with co-actor Allu Arjun on his birthday.