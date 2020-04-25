In an attempt to do some damage control, actress Sobhita Dhulipala released a statement about a "self-timed" magazine cover after being accused of lying about clicking them by herself.

The clarification comes after a behind-the-scene image of her solo photoshoot surfaced on the internet. The image was shared by an Instagram account and showed the Made in Heaven actress posing against a wall and a man clicking her picture.

Sobhita came under fire for lying about clicking the pictures.

Issuing a statement on social media, a new post from Sobhita reads:

Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this is also a moment for me to learn something deeper.

I stand by the flow of events I'm sharing with complete transparency:

1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures.

2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I'm trying to shoot my pictures, offers help.

3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart.

Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn't belong with the magazine's mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine.

I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe."