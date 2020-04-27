A day after Kanika Kapoor explained the controversies regarding her having tested COVID-19 positive last month, the Lucknow Police pasted a notice at her house, asking her to record her statement.

The Bollywood singer has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

Deepak Kumar Singh, ACP, Krishna Nagar said that the singer will have to come to the police station and give her written statement. Further action will be taken after this.

On Sunday, Kanika broke her silence and shed light on her travel history, diagnosis and treatment.



"Every person that I have come in contact with, be it in the UK, Mumbai or Lucknow, has shown no symptoms of Covid-19. In fact, all those tested have been negative. I travelled from the UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was duly screened at the international airport. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on March 11 to see my family. There was no screening set up for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on March 17 and 18, so I requested to be tested," read the statement she posted on social media.



The singer also mentioned that she has been at home for 21 days now and also thanked doctors and medical staff for "taking care of her during a very emotionally testing time".



Read the full statement here:

Kanika Kapoor issued this statement on social media on Sunday

(With inputs from IANS)