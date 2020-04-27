Actor Lara Dutta Bhupati who made her debut on the digital platform with Hundred recently, disclosed that superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar would consider her to be 'one of the the boys' and call her Lara Paaji.

Talking about her bonding with the two Bollywood actors in an interview with an online portal, Lara who turned 42 this month said, “I sincerely say that I am blessed that over the years I have worked with such amazing co-stars who have now become friends. I am like a boy to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. They call me Lara Paaji.” Even Abhishek Bachchan calls her by that name, she adds.

The former Miss Universe has delivered hits with Salman and Akshay in films like Andaaz, Singh is Bling, Partner, Housefull and more.