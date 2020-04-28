Farah Khan daughter, Anya has been in the spotlight recently for raising funds for those affected by COVID-19 by selling some of her paintings. As part of the effort, Farah Khan took to her Instagram a few days ago to announce how she has been sketching to raise funds and has raised Rs 1 lakh so far. However, things did not end there, in yet another post the filmmaker announced that Abhishek Bachchan donated Rs. 1 lakh more to help the little girl’s cause.